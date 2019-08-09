US never apologized to Japan for atomic bombings, Russian diplomat emphasizes

SOLNECHNOGORSK, August 9. /TASS/. None of the US presidents has so far presented apologies to the people of Japan for the terrible and militarily senseless bombardments of the Japanese cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharov told an audience at the all-Russia youth forum Terra Scientia near Moscow.

"Currently the prevailing attitude to the atomic tragedy of the two Japanese cities in the United States and in Japan, too, which is under the influence of US propaganda, has nothing to do with historical truth. It depends entirely on time-serving political considerations. Historical truth has been sacrificed to the military-political alliance between the two countries," she said. "To this day none of the US presidents has presented real, full-scale apologies for the atomic strikes the way it should have been done. Japanese society strictly observes the taboo on simple public mentions of the plain facts related to those events. In the public space everybody painstakingly keeps quiet about what country dropped the atom bombs on Japan’s civilian population and what country is to blame for the terrible and senseless death of hundreds of fellow citizens."

The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were the first and fortunately sole instance of nuclear weapons being used against civilian population," Zakharova said. "It is especially cynical the Target Committee the US leadership created in the spring of 1945 intentionally refrained from pinpoint attacks against Japanese military facilities. In fact Washington deliberately opted for the mass extermination of civilian population."

The US military carried out the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II - August 6 and 9, 1945. The official aim was to speed up the surrender of the Japanese Empire. The bombings were the sole-ever combat use of nuclear weapons. The United States has never recognized its moral responsibility. It argues that such actions were justified militarily.