Russia urges Ukraine's new parliament to use people’s confidence vote for peaceful goals

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia expects Ukraine’s newly-elected parliament to use the people’s confidence vote for peaceful purposes, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"We will continue closely watching developments in Ukraine. We expect that the Ukrainian people’s confidence vote gained by the new parliament will be used for peaceful purposes and for the benefit of the population of the entire country," the ministry’s statement says.

"The new Ukrainian authorities will be judged by their practical deeds," Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.