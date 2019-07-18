Putin, Zelensky’s personal meeting not on the table yet — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 18. /TASS/. A possibility of holding a personal meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky is not being discussed now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, we are not discussing it yet. For now, it is important to wait until the Ukrainian elections [to the Verkhovna Rada] are completed. Then, we will be able to seriously resolve serious problems without the fuss surrounding the election campaign," he said in response to a question whether the personal meeting of the two leaders is possible in the near future.