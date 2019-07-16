Kiev says Zelensky-Trump summit might be in the cards before summer’s end

KIEV, July 16./TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky may visit the United States to meet with President Donald Trump before the end of the summer, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Vadim Pristaiko told a briefing on Tuesday.

"We are planning a visit to Poland on September 1 at the invitation of President Andrzej Duda. Many leaders will get together there. I believe the US president will surely arrive, given the theme of this gathering in Warsaw" - the 80th anniversary of the start of WWII, Pristaiko said.

However, he said that Zelensky could visit the United States ahead of that date. "We are planning our visit to the US earlier. We have an invitation from President Trump. We must agree with the US side as to the timeframe, depending on the schedule of the US president," he specified.