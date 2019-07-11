Settlement in southeastern Ukraine in focus of Putin’s phone conversation with Zelensky

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Settlement in southeastern Ukraine and prisoner release were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"They discussed issues of the settlement of the situation in southeastern Ukraine and joint efforts to release people kept by the sides," Peskov said. "An agreement was reached to continue these efforts at the expert level."

"The two presidents also discussed a possibility for further contacts in the Normandy format," he said, adding that the conversation was requested by the Ukrainian side.