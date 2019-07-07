Moscow to discuss US, NATO policy of containing Russia at OSCE ministerial meeting

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s informal ministerial meeting due in Slovakia on July 8-9 will raise the issue on the US and NATO policy towards containing Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is due to attend the meeting. "We expect a candid discussion on the ways of overcoming the crisis in the field of European security and normalizing inter-state relations. We plan on raising the issue on a dangerous course of the US and its NATO allies towards military and political "containment" of Russia, which is translated into a military buildup, stepping up the alliance’s infrastructure and intensifying its drills in the regions bordering Russia," the ministry said.

"We believe that for de-escalation there is the need to employ all possible tools, including to fully use the OSCE, which has a great potential and can serve as a platform for dialogue on an equal basis and taking decisions on security issues," the ministry noted.