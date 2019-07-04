Lavrov, Pompeo to have opportunities to meet soon — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Heads of the diplomatic agencies of Russia and the United States Sergey Lavrov and Mike Pompeo will possibly meet on the sidelines of international events to be held in the coming months, particularly during the ministerial session of the UN General Assembly in September, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for North America Georgy Borisenko noted.

"We believe that the Minister and the Secretary of State are likely to get an opportunity to meet, particularly during the UN General Assembly session in September," Borisenko said.

Meanwhile US officials are unable to announce any upcoming meetings between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Currently, we are unable to announce any meetings," a source at the US Department of State told TASS on Thursday in response to a request for comment on the statement of Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North America Department Georgy Borisenko, who claimed that Lavrov and Pompeo may meet in the near future, namely, during the ministerial session of the UN General Assembly in September.

The meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28. The sides were positive about the results and expressed their intentions to continue working on resolving bilateral and international problems in various formats.