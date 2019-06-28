Putin, Trump reaffirm willingness to continue dialogue, says Lavrov

OSAKA /Japan/, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, at a meeting in Osaka, have reaffirmed the agreements that had been reached and their willingness to discuss a wide range of issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"The mood is very good, the atmosphere is constructive. The desire to discuss a wide range [of issues] from the economy to strategic stability has been reaffirmed and even initiated. We confirmed our initiatives that were presented in Hamburg and in Helsinki last year. President Trump said that his staff who attended the conversation would be instructed to handle these issues with their counterparts in Moscow," he stated.

The meeting between Putin and Trump held on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Friday lasted for 80 minutes. Upon the event’s commencement, the two leaders noted that the negotiations could serve as a good reason for continuing dialogue on numerous issues that have accumulated. According to Lavrov, the two presidents discussed strategic stability issues, the situations in Syria and Ukraine.

Putin and Trump earlier met at the G20 summit in Hamburg in July 2017 and in Helsinki on July 16, 2018.