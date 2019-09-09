'Neo-colonial diktat': US seeks to impose its will on China via trade talks, says expert

BEIJING, September 9. /TASS/. The White House is trying to force the Chinese government into accepting politically loaded and utterly unequal terms of a neo-colonial diktat under the guise of holding trade talks, Head of International Relations Department at the Higher School of Economics Alexander Lukin told TASS on Monday.

"The conditions put forward by the US on reforming the Chinese economy are purely a neo-colonial diktat," said the expert, who also heads the Center for East Asian and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Studies at MGIMO University.

According to the Asia guru, at the negotiations, the US demanded opening the market for certain goods, declaring its wish to influence the yuan’s rate, and indicated that it wants to dictate foreign currency policy to China. Moreover, Lukin noted that Washington is constantly insisting on setting up "a commission that will be in China to control the reforms."

"So, the US actually wants to control the Chinese economy. This is unacceptable for any sovereign state," the pundit emphasized.

The seasoned Asia watcher recalled that using similar steps in the past, Washington had devastated the Japanese economy, which is "still in crisis." "China remembers this and won’t accept these terms. It’s unclear how this will end," he said.

According to Lukin, Beijing seeks a reasonable compromise, which won’t infringe on its sovereignty, but it "cannot put the national economy under US control."

"During the talks, China was ready to make certain concessions. For example, to buy more US goods. They immediately agreed to this. However, if Beijing lets the US government define the yuan rate, this will simply mean that China will turn into a dependent country," the expert stressed.