US tanks for training Ukrainian troops to arrive in Germany in next few week — Pentagon

BERLIN, April 21. /TASS/. US Abrams tanks that will be used to train Ukrainian troops are set to be delivered to Germany in the next few weeks, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday.

"The M1s that the Ukrainians will use for training will arrive in Germany in the next few weeks," he said following a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Ramstein.

According to Austin, members of the UDCG have delivered to Ukraine more than 230 tanks and more than 1,550 armored vehicles, along with other equipment and materials in recent months.