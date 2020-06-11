Moscow seeks to mend Russian-Ukrainian dialogue

KIEV, June 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Embassy in Ukraine raises alarm bells as the deadlock in Russian-Ukrainian relations has not been broken and this is not Moscow’s fault, the diplomatic mission said in a statement published on its website on occasion of Russia Day marked on June 12.

"We note with concern that the deadlock in Russian-Ukrainian relations has not been broken into which they had been driven not due to our fault. The glimpse of hope for a change of mood in Kiev after the presidential and parliamentary elections in Ukraine turned out to be illusory. New Ukrainian authorities did not give up anti-Russian rhetoric and far-fetched accusations against Moscow," the Embassy noted.

The Embassy stresses that Kiev still puts forward unfounded claims that Russia stirs up conflict in Donbass while the Ukrainian authorities are sabotaging the peace process themselves. "The things went that far that the Minsk Agreements were put into question, which had been approved by the UN Security Council and have unconditional international legitimacy. In our turn, we believe that the Minsk Package of Measures remains "alpha and omega" of crisis settlement in eastern Ukraine. There is no alternative to it," the Embassy said, stressing that Russia would take steps to ensure that Ukraine fully and unconditionally implements the deal.

Moscow calls for "normalizing Russian-Ukrainian dialogue, including for discussing the window of opportunities for restoring the lost ties between the two countries."

The Embassy pledged that Russia would do its utmost to counter violent de-Russification and raise this issue at the platforms of the UN and other international organizations, stressing that any steps running counter to multilateral conventions confirming the rights of certain language groups were unacceptable.

Besides, Russia will focus on offsetting the attempts of reviewing the outcome of World War II and falsifying history and misinterpreting the events of the past, glorifying Nazis and their allies and reviving any manifestations of Nazism ideology.

"Modern Russia is a country with centuries-long history, vast territory and rich natural resources. Its strength lies in the unity and solidarity of people who are proud of heroic achievements of their ancestors, their best representatives and are devoted to the motherland and believe in its great future. Russians are not afraid of difficulties on their way, they know what needs to be done to overcome the obstacles that they face, and have confidence in tomorrow," the diplomatic mission said.