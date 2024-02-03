No casualties, damage following downing of drone over Russia’s Rostov Region — governor

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 3. /TASS/. Air defense forces downed a fixed-wing drone over the territory of Russia’s Rostov Region, there are no casualties or damage, Governor Vasily Golubev said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Air Defense Troops downed four Ukrainian drones in the Belgorod Region, two in the Volgograd Region and one in the Rostov Region overnight.

"Early in the morning, our air defense units hit a fixed-wing drone over the territory of the Rostov Region. There were no casualties or damage," Golubev wrote on his Telegram channel.