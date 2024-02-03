Fire at Russian refinery in Volgograd caused by drone - governor

VOLGOGRAD, February 3. /TASS/. Air defenses repelled a drone attack on the Volgograd Region, but one of the drones caused a fire as it crashed into an oil refinery, said the region’s governor, Andrey Bocharov.

"Overnight, air defenses and electronic warfare systems repelled a UAV attack on the territory of the Volgograd Region," he said on Telegram. "As a consequence, one drone fell and set off a fire at the Volgograd oil refinery."

The governor pointed out that the fire was immediately localized and open burning was eliminated. There were no casualties as a result of the incident.

Earlier, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported a fire at the Volgograd oil refinery.