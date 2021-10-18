At least 22 people killed in India’s severe monsoon rains — newspaper

TASS, October 18. At least 22 people have been killed as a result of landslides, flooding and collapse brought about by powerful monsoon downpours in the southwestern Indian state of Kerala, the Hindustan Times newspaper said on Monday.

According to the newspaper, some 13 people died in the Kottayam District, nine citizens were killed in the Idukki District, while two more are still missing.

The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert in 11 districts of the state.

As the local authorities said on Saturday, at least 5,000 families have been evacuated across the state. Due to weather conditions, the local government also decided to suspend pilgrimizing to the Sabarimala Temple, one of the most famous places of worship in southern India.