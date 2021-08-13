Aeroflot considers opening flights to Mexico, Dominican Republic, Mauritius, Jordan

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Aeroflot may open flights to Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Mauritius and Jordan, Chief Executive Officer Mikhail Poluboyarinov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"We also plan to open flights to Mexico, which is quite an interesting travel destination. We are planning and considering flights to the Dominical Republic, and we are considering Mauritius and Jordan as well," he said.

Air service to Mexico was resumed in May 2021, with flights there performed only by Azur Air now. Flights to the Dominican Republic were resumed in early August, Azur Air is also the only carrier flying there now. Air service with Jordan and Mauritius was officially opened in July, though no Russian company performs flights there so far.