Firefighters extinguish blaze at Amur Gas Chemical Complex construction site

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, August 26. /TASS/. Emergency crews have extinguished a fire at the Amur Gas Chemical Complex (AGCC) construction site in Svobodny, a city in Russia’s Amur Region, the company’s press service said.

"Search and rescue teams found four Chinese nationals working for a contractor dead, bringing the confirmed death toll to seven: one Russian national and six Chinese nationals," the press service added.

A fire broke out at an auxiliary process section of the pyrolysis unit at the AGCC construction site on Tuesday afternoon. A total of 152 people suffered injuries, with 36 requiring hospitalization.