Death toll from fire at gas plant in Siberia rises to three, 146 people injured

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, August 25. /TASS/. The death count of a fire at the Amur Gas Chemical Complex in the Amur Region has risen to three, while the number of wounded increased to 146, the company said.

"According to updated data, unfortunately, the deaths of three people have been confirmed — employees of contracting organizations: two citizens of the People’s Republic of China and one citizen of Russia," the report says.

Twenty four people were hospitalized in the city of Svobodny with injuries of varying severity. 122 people sought medical attention for minor injuries, and no hospitalization was required.