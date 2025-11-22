Militants kidnap 227 people from school in Nigeria — news agency

HARARE, November 22. /TASS/. Militants kidnapped 215 students and 12 teachers from St. Mary's Catholic School in Nigeria, AFP reported, citing the Christian Association of Nigeria.

According to the news agency, some of the kidnapped students managed to escape.

The report noted that the incident occurred after the government demanded the school close to visitors due to numerous militant attacks, a demand that the St. Mary's administration ignored.

Earlier, Arise TV reported that only 52 people were kidnapped in the militant attack on the school.

On November 19, a group of bandits killed five people in an attack on a church in western Nigeria.

A similar incident occurred earlier in the town of Maga in Kebbi State, where militants kidnapped 24 students.