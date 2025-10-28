Hurricane Melissa weakens to Category 4, moves from Jamaica towards Cuba

HAVANA, October 29. /TASS/. Hurricane Melissa, which earlier formed in the Atlantic Ocean, has weakened to Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale and is gradually moving from Jamaica towards Cuba, the US National Hurricane Center said.

As of 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on Tuesday (8:00 p.m. GMT), Melissa is ranked as a Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 240 kmph. It is about to leave the territory of Jamaica and is moving in the Caribbean Sea towards Cuba.

Cuban authorities earlier reported that Melissa is expected to hit the country’s eastern coast. The government is taking all the required precautions and evacuating residents.