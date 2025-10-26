Vilnius airport temporarily closed

VILNIUS, October 27. /TASS/. Vilnius’ International Airport has suspended operations due to weather balloons that are used to smuggle cigarettes to Lithuania, the Lietuvos Oro Uosati company said.

"Vilnius Airport was closed at about 9:40 p.m. local time (7:40 p.m. GMT). Its operation has been suspended until 1:40 a.m. on Monday (10:40 p.m. GMT)," it said.

The airport was closed during two previous night and three time during the past week due to similar incidents. Seventy flights were either cancelled or delayed. Arriving planes either returned to the takeoff airport or directed to other cities.