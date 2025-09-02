Two multi-storey residential buildings damaged after attack in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 2. /TASS/. Upper floors of two multi-storey residential buildings are ablaze in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don following drone attacks, acting Governor Yury Slyusar said on Tuesday.

"Air defense forces are currently in an operational mode in Rostov," he wrote on his Telegram channel account. "As a result of the attack in the Leventsovsky district of the city, upper floors of two multi-storey buildings on the streets of Tkachyov and Yeremenko were damaged and caught fire."

"Emergency response units are already at the scenes. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties," he stated.

"Two residential buildings were damaged in the Leventsovsky district. The roof and facade were damaged at the 19-storey residential building at the Tkacyov Street," he said.

The governor announced later that three adults and a child were hospitalized, sustaining various injuries following the attack.

"Three adults and a child were treated to a medical assistance overnight," Slyusar said adding that no serious damage was caused to people at the issue.