At least 4 people died in accident at enterprise in Russia’s Ryazan Region

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. At least four people died in an accident at one of the enterprises in the Shilovsky District of the Ryazan Region in central Russia.

The number of casualties is being clarified, the regional crisis center reported.

"Unfortunately, the death toll in an emergency situation in the Shilovsky District has climbed to four. The number of those injured is being clarified," it said in a statement.

Earlier, at least three fatalities of the emergency situation in the Shilovsky District were reported. The crisis center said that those in need of medical aid were sent to a medical center in Shilovo.

The crisis center said earlier that a fire broke out at one of the enterprises in the Shilovsky District.