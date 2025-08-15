{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
At least 4 people died in accident at enterprise in Russia’s Ryazan Region

The number of casualties is being clarified, the regional crisis center reported

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. At least four people died in an accident at one of the enterprises in the Shilovsky District of the Ryazan Region in central Russia.

The number of casualties is being clarified, the regional crisis center reported.

"Unfortunately, the death toll in an emergency situation in the Shilovsky District has climbed to four. The number of those injured is being clarified," it said in a statement.

Earlier, at least three fatalities of the emergency situation in the Shilovsky District were reported. The crisis center said that those in need of medical aid were sent to a medical center in Shilovo.

The crisis center said earlier that a fire broke out at one of the enterprises in the Shilovsky District.

Trump treats Putin as equal, ignores Canada, Europe — Canadian daily
On Friday, a pair of new like-minded people will meet in Alaska: US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the article says
Russia has clear position to be outlined at talks with US in Alaska — Lavrov
The August 15 meeting in Anchorage will be the first face-to-face talks between Putin and Trump since June 2021
Almost 80% of Russians trust Putin — poll
The poll, carried out between August 8 and August 10, surveyed 1,500 respondents
Bessent urges Europeans to stop demanding anti-Russian sanctions
US President Donald Trump has worked out the negotiating strategy for the forthcoming talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and will be in a very strong position, Secretary of the Treasury added
PREVIEW: Putin, Trump to meet in Alaska
It will be the first ever visit to Alaska by a Russian leader, including the times of the Russian Empire and the USSR
Ukraine is essentially doomed to Afghanistan’s fate, says Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat stressed that "while relying on the patron, staying unaware that patron cares only about himself, not about you at all, you cannot expect that the interests of your people will somehow be taken into account"
Russia deals 'colossal' blow to Ukraine with Sapsan missile site strike — FSB
Earlier, the Federal Security Service Public Relations Center reported that a joint operation was carried out together with Russia’s Defense Ministry
Building railway tunnel between Russia, US would be beneficial to both countries - expert
According to Scott Spencer calculations, "the capacity of the Bering Strait tunnel on the Intercontinental railway is over 400 million tons a year."
Russia supports Armenia in creating Trump route — Deputy PM Overchuk
"If Armenia thinks that something is good for it, we surely support Armenia here," Alexey Overchuk said
Russian troops liberate seven communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 2,740 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 30 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Trump does not want to introduce new sanctions — White House
"Donald Trump is very wise about not broadcasting moves he may or may not make in the future," Karoline Leavitt stressed
Everyone to benefit from ending attempts to isolate Russia, progress on Ukraine — Matlock
"As one who helped prepare for and participated in most US-USSR summit meetings, I can testify to their usefulness," former American ambassador to the Soviet Union said
Trump to attempt to resolve Ukrainian issue at historic Russia-US summit in Alaska — TV
"Still, there's always the possibility of a breakthrough given the US president's approach to diplomacy," the TV channel noted
Choosing Alaska for summit challenge for US Secret Service — Bloomberg
Along with ensuring security in Alaska, the Secret Service is preparing for a UN General Assembly to be held in New York in September, the agency notes
Secretaries of state, finance, trade, as well as CIA chief accompanying Trump to Alaska
According to the US Administration, the delegation comprises 16 officials in total
For breakthrough in peaceful settlement, Zelensky must be ousted — Rada lawmaker
Ukraine needs "a leader who is ready to conduct an honest dialogue", Artyom Dmytruk said
Pentagon chief heading for Anchorage
US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine is also on his way to Anchorage
Agenda of Putin-Trump summit, delegation lineups — Kremlin aide offers details
According to Yury Ushakov, the summit will center around the settlement of the Ukraine crisis, but the leaders will discuss other issues as well
Russian troops enter outskirts of Kirovsk in Donetsk region — military expert
Ukraine’s military experiences a shortage of manpower in that frontline sector
Alaska talks between Russia, US on Ukraine first, but no last — expert
According to former Verkhovna Rada member and expert of the Other Ukraine movement Spiridon Kilinkarov, some consultations between US President Donald Trump and his Western and European allies may follow
Brussels wants to oust governments in Hungary, Slovakia, Serbia — Szijjarto
According to the Hungarian top diplomat, "Brussels has finally ceased to be a factor in world politics, as evidenced by the fact that Europe is not participating in the negotiations in Alaska"
Russian President Putin is 'smart guy' in politics, says Trump
"We get along, there's a good respect level on both sides, and I think something's going to come of it," the US leader said
Russia negotiating construction of small modular NPPs with Iran — Rosatom CEO
In early 2025 Iran suggested that the agenda of cooperation in nuclear energy with Russia be expanded by adding the construction of small modular nuclear power plants in the Islamic Republic to the discussion, Alexey Likhachev noted
Rift between Russia, US good for no nation — former ambassador Matlock
He also noted the symbolism of the venue chosen for the Russian-American summit
Putin-Trump talks can help Russians convicted in US return home — Russian rights activist
Konstantin Yaroshenko added that the summit, like any contact between the heads of state, should lead to positive changes in relations between the countries
Kiev accepts only two Ukrainian POWs from list of 1,000 as part of swap — Medinsky
Russia returned 84 servicemen from Ukrainian territory in exchange for 84 Ukrainian prisoners of war
Putin arrives in Magadan before Alaska summit
After visiting the Omega-Sea plant, a unique enterprise for processing and refining fish oil, the head of state will go to the cultural and social center of the Mayak Park
Western air defense systems prove ineffective against Russian air strikes — source
In the course of the special military operation, combat crews of Russia’s air defense systems successfully intercept Western-manufactured surface-to-air missiles
FSB publishes map clarifying potential range of Ukraine's Sapsan missile
According to the map, most of central Russia, including the Moscow Region, would have been within the missile’s range, along with almost all of Belarus, including its capital, Minsk
Trump sets off to Anchorage for talks with Putin
In accordance with the schedule released by the US leader’s press service earlier, bilateral events are slated to begin at 11:00 a.m. local time
Russian shipyard floats out Project 22350 frigate Admiral Amelko
"The frigate features all combat capabilities and is capable of accomplishing a whole range of objectives typical of a multi-purpose ship both in the close-in and distant maritime zones," Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said
Trump estimates probability of success of Alaska meeting with Putin at 75%
The US leader said that, if his talks with Vladimir Putin were successful, he could organize a trilateral meeting with Vladimir Zelensky
INTERVIEW: Russian envoy names three options for Kiev's provocations before Alaska summit
The first direction, according to Rodion Miroshnik, is stepping up attacks on civilian targets
Endless power flows from solidarity of Russia, DPRK — agency
"Our people remembers well the noble deeds of the best sons and daughters of the Russian people in the name of international duty," Kim Jong Un said
Russia advances at Stavki in Donetsk People’s Republic, Kiev beefs up defenses — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Ukrainian army is increasing its forces in this area in an attempt to stabilize the front line
Hundreds killed by Ukrainian troops for trying to cross over to Russia, envoy says
Rodion Miroshnik noted that there had been situations when the Ukrainian soldiers walked through the basements and cellars of residential buildings, tossing grenades at people "as a preventive measure"
RDIF CEO Dmitriev echoes Trump’s remark about high stakes ahead of Alaska summit
Kirill Dmitriev commented on a remark about high stakes posted by Donald Trump
Europe, Kiev 'holding their breath' on eve of Putin-Trump summit — El Pais
According to the report, the fear is that, despite promises from Washington, Vladimir Putin will end up bringing Donald Trump over to his side
Trump says NATO should not serve as security guarantor for Kiev — Macron
The French president emphasized that it was a particularly sensitive issue for Russia
Israel attacks underground Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon
The Israeli army called the presence of such "terrorist facilities" in the area a "gross violation" of the ceasefire agreements
Russian Justice Ministry declares NGO Reporters without Borders undesirable
Earlier, the telecommunications watchdog restricted access to the Reporters Without Borders website in Russia
Zelensky to sabotage any steps towards peace to stay in power — Rada lawmaker
"This is a threat to him," Artyom Dmytruk said
Production of Sapsan missiles in Ukraine financed by Germany — Federal Security Service
According to the FSB, Ukraine secretly developed its own missile program using technology and stockpiles left over from the Soviet Union
Russia cripples Ukraine's missile production, leaving it totally reliant on West — expert
"The destruction of these facilities, the remnants of the Soviet military-industrial complex, suggests that they are unlikely to fully restore their production cycle any time soon," Alexander Stepanov said
Netanyahu outlines five principles for Israeli victory in Gaza
According to Israeli Prime Minister, this is what Israel is "working toward, and everyone should internalize this"
Meeting between Putin, Trump to start on Friday at 10 p.m. Moscow time — White House
According to the document, at 5:45 p.m. local time (04:45 a.m. Saturday Moscow time) Trump will leave Anchorage and fly to Washington
Iran working with Russia, China to prevent European sanctions — top diplomat
Earlier, the Axios news outlet reported, citing sources, that the US, UK, Germany, and France had agreed to set the end of August 2025 as the deadline to conclude a nuclear deal with Iran
Fast preparations, possible results: Kremlin on Putin-Trump meeting
Dmitry Peskov cautioned against making forecasts about the summit’s outcome, emphasizing the unpredictability of the discussions
Mobilized Ukrainian soldiers surrender upon any opportunity — Russian commander
As Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov noted, there have been no cases of foreign mercenaries surrendering into captivity lately
US expert Ritter believes NATO eastward push over
Scott Ritter added that Russia speaks about beginning to remove military resources that had expanded eastward with NATO
Daily Telegraph columnist urges West to realize Ukraine lost war
In Sherelle Jacobs' opinion, Europe's outrage over this is not without hypocrisy, as the reason for this situation was not only a change in the US position, but also "Europe's disastrous refusal to invest in its own defence"
London wants to replace Zelensky with Zaluzhny — expert
"This is not being done even for the Ukrainian people," Alexander Ionov told TASS
Russian army controls all areas on border between DPR, Dnepropetrovsk Region -— expert
On August 14, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that servicemen from the Battlegroup South had liberated Iskra in the DPR
Joint work of Russia, US on Alaska resources to develop nations’ economies — MP
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the main thing now is to develop a positive orientation in cooperation, which is being worked out between the countries
US should exclude issue of Ukraine's NATO accession from agenda, says German politician
Sahra Wagenknecht added that Europeans and Vladimir Zelensky "must also rule out the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO to demonstrate that they genuinely want peace"
Alaska summit to be victory for Russia even without progress on Ukraine — New York Times
The very fact of the negotiations is already pulling Moscow out of international isolation and giving it a chance to influence Trump personally
Ukrainian lawmaker sees possibility of military coup in Ukraine after Russia-US summit
Anna Skorokhod warned that the Ukrainians will have to brace for tough decisions
Russian troops liberate two settlements in Ukraine operation over past day
Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Shcherbinovka and Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Iskra in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Russia hits EU-sponsored long-range missile production facilities in Ukraine
The Russian Federal Security Service reported that Sapsan operational-tactical missile systems are capable of delivering strikes deep inside Russian territory
INTERVIEW: Zelensky's non-invitation to Alaska recognition of his illegitimacy — envoy
As Rodion Miroshnik noted, according to sociologists in Ukraine, people there have a huge "desire to end the conflict and hostilities"
Zelensky’s inner circle transfers $50 mln every month to UAE accounts — Turkish newspaper
At the same time, it published no documents to prove the transfers, according to Aydinlik
INTERVIEW: Zelensky unacceptable for agreements on Ukraine, unable to sign deals — envoy
"For the international community, both those in favor and those against, his signature will be void," Rodion Miroshnik added
South Korea invites Putin to APEC summit — Russian diplomat
As Marat Berdyev noted, this is the standard protocol practice and the duty of the hosting side
Dialogue between Russia, US on normalizing relations ongoing, ambassador says
"We hope to reach certain results in accordance with instructions from the two presidents," Alexander Darchiev said
Putin enjoys strong support among Russians, latest poll shows
"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 78.3% of participants responded affirmatively (a decrease of 0.1%), while the approval rating for the president’s performance increased by 0.8% to 75.1%," the service said
EAEU countries’ mutual trade up 6.8% last year — Russian PM
According to Mikhail Mishustin, the volume of mutual trade approached 9 trillion rubles
Ukraine can continue hostilities for up to six months without Western money, says envoy
"Kiev will continue its intensive military operations as long as it is supplied with weapons, data, intelligence, and money," Rodion Miroshnik said
Indonesia not negotiating resettlement of Gaza residents with Israel — MFA
On August 13, The Times of Israel reported that Israel was holding talks with Indonesia, Uganda, South Sudan, Libya, and the self-proclaimed state of Somaliland on the potential resettlement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to their territories
Russian shipbuilders float out latest Project 20181 armament support ship
The vessel has been developed by the Almaz Design Bureau of the United Shipbuilding Corporation on order from the Defense Ministry
Ukraine to send additional troops to Donetsk area — Zelensky
The Ukrainian media reported on August 12 that the situation near Dobropolye, Mirnograd, and Krasnoarmeisk has deteriorated dramatically for the Ukrainian army
Lavrov, Darchiyev arrive in Anchorage to attend Russian-US summit
Face-to-face talks between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will take place on the joint base of the Air Force and US Army Elmendorf-Richardson
Large asteroid to pass by Earth on August 17
"It has been included in the potentially hazardous list," the laboratory of solar astronomy of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences said
Russian Navy developing new ship for oceanic missions — Navy’s chief
Russian shipbuilders are currently constructing Project 22350 frigates capable of accomplishing missions in the close-in and distant maritime zones
Europe will be destroyed by Russians, if it gets involved in war — US analyst
Scott Ritter noted that NATO armies had declined over time
Oil supplies to Hungary halted due to Kiev forces’ strikes on Druzhba pipeline — Szijjarto
The Hungarian top diplomat noted that the security of his country's energy supply "is a matter of sovereignty"
Total of 235 Ukrainian militants convicted for crimes committed in Kursk Region
The committee also noted that, over the past two weeks, investigations were completed in six criminal cases against individuals from Brazil, Argentina, Lithuania, Georgia, and other countries who participated in hostilities on the Ukrainian side
Putin-Trump summit survival test for Zelensky, Rada lawmaker says
"If the superpowers’ leaders the agree on the future architecture of the world, Zelensky's role will become secondary and even unnecessary," Artyom Dmytruk said
Novak supports gasoline export ban for producers in September
The government recommended oil companies to keep sufficient levels of fuel sales and prevent commodity buying by oil companies from each other on the exchange
US declassifies emails exposing Russiagate fraud
In 2016, US intelligence agencies accused Russia of interfering in the American electoral process
Serbian president accuses protesters of trying to burn people alive
Interior Minister Ivica Dacic described the unrest as one of the most violent attacks on police in recent years
Russian firms could be interested in working with rare earths in Alaska — MP
"Chukotka is nearby, our lands are nearby," Viktor Vodolatsky noted
Trumps says they 'get along' with Putin
The US leaders expressed hope that the upcoming summit will be productive
At least 42 police officers injured during riots in Serbia, 37 people detained — minister
"This is one of the most brutal attacks on the police in recent years," Ivica Dacic said
Macron to meet with Zelensky after Russia-US summit — TV
According to the French president’s administration, the two maintain "permanent close dialogue"
Putin-Trump summit important for whole world, Dmitriev says
"We hope for a very constructive dialogue," special representative of the Russian president for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries said
IAEA must explain to Iran procedure for inspecting attacked nuke facilities — top diplomat
"Before granting permission to inspect nuclear facilities, a new framework for cooperation with the agency must be established," Abbas Araghchi said
Ukrainian troops receive orders to step up shelling of LPR — governor
According to Leonid Pasechnik, there is also a possibility of an increase in sabotage operations
Updated remote control for Fagot ATGM undergoes testing in combat zone
According to a news release, representatives from PJSC Kirov Plant Mayak provided comprehensive instruction to operators of the Fagot ATGM belonging to one of the troop units deployed in the area
Ukraine planned to produce 200 Sapsan missiles monthly, FSB says
The media published FSB-intercepted communications on the matter between employees of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex
Europe should not torpedo efforts to resolve conflict in Ukraine — German politician
Sara Wagenknecht, leader of the German party Sara Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice, warned that the danger of the Ukraine conflict escalating into a large-scale European war remains unresolved
EU foreign ministers to discuss 19th anti-Russian sanctions package on August 29-30
According to a source, a consensus from all EU countries is needed to approve each new package of sanctions, and the results of the US-Russia summit will certainly influence the mood of the member states
Alaska summit may pave way for stable peace, opposition Ukrainian politician says
Viktor Medvedchuk pointed to the contradictions in Western narratives regarding peace efforts
Russia, India to continue increasing constructive bilateral cooperation, says Putin
Russian leader Vladimir Putin congratulated Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the republic’s Independence Day
Kiev writhes in hysterics ahead of Russia-U.S. summit — diplomat
Earlier, Ukrainian drones attacked the regional government’s building in Belgorod, causing damage
Moscow expects Trump to pay return visit after Alaska summit — Russian envoy
Rodion Miroshnik stressed that Washington and Moscow share a broad agenda, covering international and global issues as well as direct economic, cultural, sporting, and other exchanges
Japanese government says follows Alaska summit closely
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi reiterated that Tokyo welcomes and supports the initiatives of US President Donald Trump aimed at a ceasefire in Ukraine
Ukraine plotted missile strikes deep inside Russia with NATO’s permission, says FSB
Earlier, the Russian Federal Security Service reported that four enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex involved in producing operational-tactical missile systems had been hit
Lavrov responds to question about pre-summit jitters
"What is this?", the Russian foreign minister asked
