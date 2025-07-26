Interstate Aviation Committee says all An-24 aircraft systems worked until it hit ground

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. There were no failures in Angara Airlines An-24 aircraft systems before it hit the ground, a source in the press service of the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) told TASS.

"Prior to the moment of the plane's collision with the earth's surface, preliminarily, no failures of the aircraft's systems were recorded," the press service said.

The IAC commission continues its investigation to determine the causes and circumstances of the air crash.

An An-24 passenger plane operated by Angara Airlines crashed during the second approach to land at Tynda Airport in the Amur Region on July 24. There were 48 people on board, including six crewmembers. All those on board died in the crash, the Russian Investigative Committee said. The wreckage was found on a mountainside 16 kilometers from the city of Tynda. A state of emergency has been declared in the Amur Region, along with three days of mourning. A criminal investigation is underway.