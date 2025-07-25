FACTBOX: What we know about blast at apartment building in Saratov

SARATOV, July 25. /TASS/. Three people died in a gas explosion and the subsequent collapse of a 10-storey apartment building in Saratov, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported. There may be people trapped under the rubble.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.

Circumstances

- The blast was reported at 12:12 (11:12 Moscow time).

- Fire and rescue teams are working at the site.

- Several apartments from the 10th to the 7th floor were destroyed, before part of the panel house collapsed from the 10th to the 1st floor.

- There was no fire.

- There is a threat of further collapse, the emergency services reported.

- Residents are being evacuated, rescuers have begun to dismantle the debris.

Death toll

- Three people were killed, according to the Emergency Ministry.

- The dead include a child, head of the regional security department of the regional government Yury Yurin told TASS.

- There may be people under the rubble. Search operations have begun.

Investigation and government response

- The Prosecutor's Office of the Saratov Region said it is conducting checks.

- A criminal case was initiated under Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (rendering services that do not meet safety requirements).