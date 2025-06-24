Explosion reported in Damascus — TV

BEIRUT, June 24. /TASS/. An explosion has rocked Damascus, Al-Ikhbariya Syrian TV channel reported.

According to the channel's updated data, military exercises were held in the area where the sounds of the explosion were heard.

Syria’s SANA news agency said that employees of specialized services subordinate to the new Syrian authorities had disposed of old ammunition.

Earlier, the Lebanese TV channel Al Mayadeen did not rule out that the explosion could be the result of an Israeli Air Force strike.