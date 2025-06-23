Bear kills two men near popular spot in Russia’s Far East — investigative committee

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, June 23. /TASS/. Two people were killed in a bear attack in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, as investigators are looking into wildlife officials for criminal negligence in the incident, the local investigative committee for the Sakhalin region reported.

Earlier, the Sakhalin office of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry reported that a bear had attacked a group of people, with the number of victims still being clarified.

"On June 23, 2025, near the ‘Three Deer’ [sculpture], a bear attacked a man, who later died in an ambulance. Later, the body of another man with no signs of life was found nearby," the investigative committee stated. A criminal case has been opened under part 3, article 293 of the Russian criminal code (negligence resulting in the death of two persons) against officials responsible for wildlife control.

Investigators are examining the circumstances of the incident and conducting appropriate procedures.

The regional Health Ministry told TASS that the second victim’s body was found partially buried. There are no other casualties.

The "Three Deer" sculpture is located on Prospekt Mira avenue, about 14 kilometers from the city center. The area is near a forest and is popular among tourists, especially newlyweds.