Former Spartak Moscow FC striker Promes taken to Netherlands

THE HAGUE, June 21. /TASS/. Quincy Promes, who formerly played for Russian Premier League (RPL) football club Spartak Moscow, has been taken to the Netherlands following his extradition by the United Arab Emirates, De Telegraaf newspaper wrote citing Amsterdam prosecutors.

According to the report, two military police vans were seen leaving the airport, one of them presumably carrying Promes.

On June 12, 2024, De Telegraaf reported that Dubai police had arrested Promes in his home and put him in pretrial custody.

Promes’ case

The Amsterdam District Court found Promes guilty in two separate cases: attacking his cousin with a knife and drug smuggling. He was sentenced to 18 months in the first case and to six years behind bars in the second case. The football player was absent during the court hearings and was later put on the international wanted list. His defense team appealed the verdict.

Dubai police detained Promes on February 29, while he was clearing border control at the Al Maktoum International Airport to board a flight to Russia, after which he was taken to a police station for questioning.

The Dutch prosecutor's office told TASS later that Promes was apprehended in the United Arab Emirates on suspicion of violating local laws. According to media reports, he was under investigation in connection with a traffic incident, and the case was closed on May 1. However, he was once again detained on a request from the Dutch authorities, who sought his extradition.

On July 1, 2024, Spartak Moscow FC announced that his contract had expired. Later, it was reported that Promes signed a contract with United FC in Dubai and became a UAE resident.