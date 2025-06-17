Explosions rock ammunition depots near Kiev — newspaper

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The ammunition depots in the outskirts of Kiev were hit by nighttime explosions and their detonation continued until morning, Ukrainian newspaper Strana writes.

The paper quoted Ukrainian military man Stanislav Bunyatov as saying that the ammunition was stockpiled near Kiev despite a bad shortage of combat kits at the front.

According to him, the storages exploded and ammunition had been blowing up until morning.

Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko also said there was a fire at night in the warehouses in the Svyatoshinsky district of the capital.

On Tuesday night, an air alert was announced in Kiev that lasted more than six hours. Ukrainian media wrote about a series of explosions in the city and intense fires in the Darnytsky and Solomensky districts of the capital.

Later, Interior Minister Igor Klimenko said that the explosions had damaged several vital infrastructure facilities in the capital, but did not elaborate.