Criminal case on terrorism opened over Ukrainian UAV attack on Tatarstan

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia's Investigative Committee has launched criminal proceedings on terrorism following an attack by Ukrainian drones on an industrial site in the Yelabuga district of Tatarstan, which left one person dead and 13 injured.

"Today, as a result of an attack by a Ukrainian UAV on an industrial area located in the Yelabuga district of Tatarstan, one person was killed. A total of 13 others were injured. The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case under Part 3 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code (terrorist act)," the IC said in a statement.

As the press service added, investigators and forensic experts are working at the scene. The investigation will establish all circumstances of the incident, the type of drone, and the extent of the damage caused. A legal assessment of the actions of all those involved will also be provided.