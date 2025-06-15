Seven people killed in copter crash in northern India — media

NEW DELHI, June 15. /TASS/. Seven people were killed in a helicopter crash in the Himalayas in northern India, PTI news agency reported.

"Six pilgrims and a pilot were among the dead," PTI news agency quoted an official at the emergency management department of Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand state.

According to him, the accident occurred over the Gaurikund forests in conditions of poor visibility due to adverse weather.

The helicopter took off in the early morning from a village located at an altitude of more than 3,500 meters above sea level. Shortly after takeoff, it crashed and caught fire.