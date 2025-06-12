Police say 265 bodies recovered from site of India plane crash

NEW DELHI, June 12. /TASS/. At least 265 bodies have been taken to the central hospital in Ahmedabad following a Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash, DCP Kanan Desai told reporters.

Earlier, India’s Minister of Home Amit Shah said almost all bodies of those killed in the AI171 flight crash in Western India had been recovered. The exact death toll will be specified after DNA tests, he added.

The London-bound plane crashed into a medical college hostel soon after takeoff from the airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

More than 310 people were killed in the accident, The New Indian Express reported, citing police sources. Earlier reports put the death toll at over 290. According to the newspaper, the police confirmed more than 240 people on board the flight along with 75 bystanders on the ground were killed.