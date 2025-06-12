IN BRIEF: What is known about plane crash in India

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 242 people on board crashed near the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad.

The flight, bound for London, crashed immediately after takeoff, India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

TASS has gathered the key information about the crash.

Possible casualties, survivors

- There were 242 people on board the plane, including two pilots and ten cabin crew.

- NDTV reported survivors, showing footage of injured people being taken out of the airport building.

- According to NDTV, the plane crashed in a residential area; firefighters are working at the crash site.

- At least 40 people were killed in the crash, News18 reported.

London flight

- Air India confirmed the crash of its Boeing 787 aircraft that was operating Flight AI-171 to London.

- London’s Gatwick Airport said that the flight had been expected to land at 6:25 p.m. local time.

Airport’s operation

- Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport suspended operations after the plane crash.

No Russians on board

- According to preliminary reports, there were no Russians on board the flight, the Russian embassy said.