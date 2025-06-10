Ukrainian intel agency reports fires at three industrial facilities in Kiev

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Three industrial facilities caught fire in Kiev, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence reported on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist).

However, the intelligence agency did not provide any details about the facilities. According to the report, the blazes have been extinguished.

Last night, an air raid warning remained in effect for over five hours in Kiev and for over six hours in the Kiev Region. Powerful explosions were reported in the Ukrainian capital and a Kiev suburb. Later, a large fire was recorded in Kiev, filling the sky above the city with smoke. Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kiev City Military Administration, said that some warehouses in the Obolonsky District were on fire.