An-2 plane sends alarm signal in Yakutia — Rosaviatsiya

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. An An-2 multipurpose aircraft has sent an alarm signal in Yakutia, Rosaviatsiya reported.

"In the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Rosaviatsiya is searching for an An-2 plane operated by MiAn airline. <…> The An-2 aircraft is believed to be carrying five people (two pilots and three inspectors)," the Russian air transport regulator said.

Earlier, a response team said contact was lost with the plane with three Avialesokhrana employees on board at around 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (GMT +3). The An-2 was on a mission for forest fire detection when the incident happened, a member of the response tams told TASS.

Rosaviatsiya has dispatched a Mi-8 helicopter to search for the missing plane.