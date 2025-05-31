Three people killed, 28 injured as a result of bridge collapse in Bryansk region

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Three people were killed and 28 injured as a result of the collapse of a road bridge and subsequent derailment of a passenger train in the Bryansk region, the press service of the Emergencies Ministry reported to TASS.

"According to preliminary information from the All-Russian Center for Emergency Medicine, 31 people were injured, three of whom died and 28 were sent to medical facilities," the report said.

As the Emergencies Ministry noted, rescuers are currently continuing to examine the damaged carriages and locomotive of the train.

About 180 people and 60 pieces of equipment have been involved in eliminating the consequences of the accident.