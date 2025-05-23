Head of Kursk Region district wounded in Ukrainian attack taken to Moscow to Cito

KURSK, May 23. /TASS/. Nikolay Volobuyev, head of the Belovsky district of the Kursk Region, injured by a Ukrainian drone, was taken to Moscow to the National Medical Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics (Cito) last night, said Alexander Khinshtein, acting governor of the region.

"Last night, Nikolay Volobuev, head of the Belovsky district, was urgently taken to the National Medical Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics (Cito) in Moscow," Khinstein wrote on Telegram.

"The day before, he was injured in a drone attack and was seriously injured. We met him at the Cito together with the Health Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko. The doctors immediately sent the wounded man for examination, performed a CT scan, and are now preparing for surgery."

According to the acting governor of the region, Volobuyev will undergo rehabilitation at first in the Cito. Khinstein noted that Volobuyev has a fighting mindset, he's doing well, but he's worried that he'll have to spend some time in the hospital instead of at work. Khinstein also expressed confidence that the doctors would do everything possible and impossible for his speedy recovery. He also thanked the Health Ministry and Murashko for their constant attention and support.

On May 22, a Ukrainian drone attacked the car of the head of the Belovsky district, he suffered hip and arm injuries. Khinstein said Volobuyev was concussed a week ago when he was delivering bread to people.