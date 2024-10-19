Household gas explosion kills four in Russia’s Tambov Region

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Four people have been killed in a household gas explosion that rocked an apartment building in the town of Kirsanov in Russia’s central Tambov Region, an Emergencies Ministry spokesperson told TASS.

The blast damaged the fourth and fifth floors of the building. Its residents were evacuated to a temporary accommodation center.

"Efforts are underway to deal with the aftermath of the incident. About half of the destroyed constructions have been removed," the spokesperson pointed out.

The explosion occurred on Saturday morning, causing a fire. According to the regional government, nine people were injured. A criminal investigation has been launched.