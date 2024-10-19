Two killed in gas explosion in apartment building in Tambov Region

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. A gas explosion in an apartment building in Russia’s Tambov Region has killed two people, Governor Maxim Yegorov wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that tenants were evacuated while the fire was localized.

"Today at 4:55 a.m. [Moscow time] (1:55 a.m. GMT) in the Kirsanov municipal district a gas leak explosion occurred on the fourth floor of an apartment building in the town of Kirsanov on Kommunisticheskaya street causing damage. Emergency services arrived at the spot quickly and efficiently, the fire was localized at 5:41 a.m. [Moscow time] (2:41 a.m. GMT). <…> According to preliminary information, two people died," he wrote.

Eight people were hospitalized, while five people refused to be taken to hospital, the governor added.

All necessary services are working at the scene, with help provided to tenants, he noted.