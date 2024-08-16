At least eight killed in Israeli raids on refugee camps in Gaza

DUBAI, August 16. /TASS/. At least eight Palestinians were killed when the Israeli military raided refugee camps in the Gaza Strip.

According to Qatar-based Al Jazeera television, a residential building was blown up in the Nuseirat camp in the central part of the enclave. One Palestinian was killed and five were injured.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency said, in turn, that at least seven people were killed and an unknown number wounded under the same scenario in the Jabaliya refugee camp in Gaza’s north.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank. According to latest reports, about 39,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 90,100 wounded as a result of the Israeli operation. 70% of them are women and children.