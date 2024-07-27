Russian Su-34 crashes during training flight, pilots eject themselves

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. A Su-34 fighter jet crashed in Russia’s southern Volgograd Region while performing a scheduled training flight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"A Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Air Force crashed while performing a scheduled training flight in the Volgograd region. The crew ejected themselves, and lives of the pilots are not in danger. The jet went down in a deserted area. The flight was performed without ammunition," it said.

There was no damage on the ground, according to the ministry.

The ministry said a technical malfunction tentatively caused the mishap. A Russian Air Force commission is working at the scene.