Third sea drone destroyed in Black Sea when moving to attack Crimean Bridge — ministry

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a third sea drone in the Black Sea that Kiev had launched in an attempt to strike the Crimean Bridge, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"About 02:20 a.m. Moscow time on September 2, a third Ukrainian semi-submersible uncrewed surface vessel was destroyed in the waters of the Black Sea after being sent by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist strike on the Crimean Bridge," the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said there were two earlier attempts by Kiev to strike the Crimean Bridge with semi-submersible uncrewed vessels, happening at about 11:15 p.m. Moscow time on September 1 and at about 02:10 a.m. Moscow time on September 2. Both sea drones were destroyed in the waters of the Black Sea.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday that the Black Sea Fleet had established permanent control of the situation in the Black Sea using all types of reconnaissance. The ministry said that this had allowed the naval air force on August 29-30 to foil an attempt by a Ukrainian special operations unit to land on the Crimean coast and carry out terrorist attacks.