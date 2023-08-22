{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Four Kiev drones intercepted while trying to attack Russia – defense ministry

The department said no one was hurt
© Artem Korotaev/TASS

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The Kiev government has sent four drones to attack targets on the territory of Russia on Tuesday, all of them were intercepted, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Earlier today, the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using drones was foiled," the ministry said.

"Two drones, which were detected by air defense facilities on duty and suppressed by electronic warfare systems, crashed over the territory of the Bryansk Region [in west Russia]," it said. "The other two drones were detected and destroyed by air defenses above the territory of the Moscow Region."

"No casualties occurred as a result of these foiled terrorist attacks," the ministry added.

Earlier in the day, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel that Russia’s air defense forces had shot down two strike drones approaching Moscow in the early hours of Tuesday. One was downed near Krasnogorsk, a satellite city adjacent to the northwestern boundary of Moscow, the other - near the settlement of Chastsy west of Moscow.

