Structural supports of Moscow City skyscraper intact following Ukrainian drone attack

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Structural supports remained undamaged and intact in the IQ-quarter skyscraper at the Moscow International Business Center (MIBC), known as Moscow City, following a Ukrainian drone attack in the early morning hours of July 30, emergency services told TASS.

"Experts are working at the site; they are assessing the damage incurred. It has been established that the [struck building’s] structural supports remained intact and were not damaged as a result of the drone hit," the source said.

According to him, there was no damage to infrastructure from debris falling from the drone that crashed at the site. The area around the 42-story, three-tower IQ-quarter skyscraper complex has been cordoned off and the entrance to the building is closed.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin earlier reported that several drones were downed by the country’s Air Defense Forces over the Moscow Region and another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crash-landed into the Moscow City skyscraper. As a result, the facade of the IQ-quarter skyscraper was damaged at the level of the 21st floor. Glazing was damaged over an area of 150 square meters. There were no casualties.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that two Ukrainian drones were downed by the country’s Air Defense Forces over the Moscow Region, specifically over the Odintsovo and Naro-fominsk districts, while a third was jammed via electronic warfare technologies and then crash-landed into the Moscow City skyscraper.

Emergency services told TASS that debris from the drones will be sent to bomb experts for examination.