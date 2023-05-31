Fire breaks out at south Russian oil refinery, presumably due to drone — governor

KRASNODAR, May 31. /TASS/. A storage tank with dirty oil caught fire at an oil refinery in the southern Russian Krasnodar Region on Wednesday, presumably due to a falling drone, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

"A fire broke out on the territory of the Afipsky oil refinery. A mazut distillation device has caught fire. A drone attack is tentatively named as a reason," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The fire was contained at the area of 100 square meters. There were no casualties," he said.

Shortly after, the governor declared that the fire had been put out.