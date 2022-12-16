Death toll in bus crash in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region rises to seven

KHABAROVSK, December 16. /TASS/. The death toll in a bus crash in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region has risen to seven, Governor Mikhail Degtyaryov wrote on Telegram on Friday.

The bus carrying employees of the Amur Minerals company, the operator of the Malmyzhskoye copper deposit, crashed on Friday morning.

"Seven people were killed, and 23 injured people were taken to the Troitskoye Central District Hospital," the governor said.

Investigators are working at the site to determine the cause of the crash.