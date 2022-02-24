Tent camps for evacuees deployed in Crimea on border with Ukraine

SIMFEROPOL, February 24. /TASS/. Mobile tent cities have been deployed in Crimea near checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. They will be used to wait for buses to temporary shelters for evacuated citizens, regional Minister of Emergency Situations Sergey Sadakliev told reporters.

"Temporary shelters have been deployed in northern Crimea in Armyansk and Dzhankoy near the checkpoints <...> so that if Russian citizens cross the border [with Ukraine], they can temporarily stay in these shelters, drink hot tea and wait for buses to follow their route on the territory of the Republic of Crimea," Sadakliev said.

He emphasized that at the moment, both from the side of the Armyansk post and the Dzhankoy post, no one had asked about these tent camps.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

Russia's Defense Ministry reported later on Thursday that Russian troops were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. It emphasized that Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons.