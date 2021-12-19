Explosion occurs at Avtovaz cast iron shop in Togliatti

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. An explosion occurred at a cast iron shop of the Avtovaz plant in the city of Togliatti, a source in the local emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.

"An explosion occurred at a cast iron shop of the Avtovaz plant in Togliatti at about 17:00 Moscow time. No fire followed. No one was hurt," the source said.

According to rescuers, the blast was caused by the unsealing of a pressure control valve of a welding cylinder. The incident has not told on the plant’s operation.

A spokesman for Avtovaz confirmed to TASS that no one has been hurt. The plant will continue to work routinely from Monday.