Student responsible for shooting in Perm school not to be prosecuted — source

MOSCOW, October 18. / TASS /. The student, who is responsible for the shooting in a school of the Oktyabrsky District of the Perm Region, will avoid criminal liability, a law enforcement source told TASS on Monday.

"The student, responsible for the shooting in the school, will not be prosecuted due to the provisions of the Russian Criminal Code. General criminal liability starts from the age of 16. For especially grave crimes - from 14," the source said, noting that the student had not reached this age yet.

The source also mentioned that, according to the law, minors aged over 11 on the basis of a court order could be placed in special closed-type educational institutions if they were not subject to criminal liability due to their age.

On Monday morning, a sixth-grade student fired two shots from a weapon into the wall and ceiling. As a result of the incident, no one was injured. The teenager has been detained. The motives of his act and the source of the acquisition of weapons are being established.