Ka-27 helicopter with three people onboard makes hard landing in Kamchatka - source

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Kamov Ka-27 helicopter made a hard landing near Ostraya Mountain in Kamchatka, in Russia’s Far East, a source in the aviation services told TASS on Thursday.

"We received a report on Ka-27 helicopter’s hard landing near Ostraya Mountain in Kamchatka. Three people were onboard," the source said.

The Ka-27 helicopter that made a hard landing in Kamchatka, belongs to the Russian Federal Security Service, according to preliminary data, a source from the aviation services told TASS.

"Preliminary information is that the helicopter belongs to the FSB," the source said.