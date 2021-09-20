Shooting in Perm a huge tragedy for victims’ families, entire country — Putin

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The shooting in the Perm University is a huge tragedy for the entire country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, expressing his condolences to the close ones of the victims.

"I would like to begin with words of condolences in regards to the tragedy that happened in Perm today,” Putin said, opening the meeting with Central Electoral Commission head Ella Pamfilova. "I am well aware that no words can drown out the grief of loss, the pain of this loss, especially when we are talking about young people who only begin their life. This is a huge tragedy not only for the families who lost their children, but for the entire country."

The law enforcement will exert maximum effort to investigate this cause of this crime, the president added.

"The law enforcement will do everything it takes to investigate this horrible crime and determine its cause. Regional and federal authorities will take all necessary action to support the victims and the families of the murdered kids," the head of state underscored.

Early on September 20, an 18-year-old local resident opened fire at the Perm State National Research University. According to the Russian Ministry of Health, six people died in the tragedy. The Investigative Committee reported 28 killed or injured. A criminal case over charges of murder of two or more people has been opened.